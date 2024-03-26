‘Titanic’ door that saved Kate Winslet sells for whopping $718,750

March 26, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The infamous “door” from the James Cameron’s Titanic, which saved Kate Winslet’s character Rose, has fetched an astounding $718,750. This ornate piece of balsa wood, often misconstrued as a mere door, was actually part of the door frame above the ship’s first-class lounge entrance.

Surpassing notable props like Indiana Jones’ bullwhip from Temple of Doom (setting a franchise record at $525,000) and Jack Nicholson’s ax from The Shining (that went for $125,000), this Titanic relic emerged as the highest-grossing item at the Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. The auction also saw Winslet’s chiffon dress from Titanic’s final act fetching $125,000.

The debate over whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the panel, potentially saving Jack’s character, has long intrigued fans. Cameron’s recent exploration with scientists and stunt experts offered insight, suggesting that Jack might have survived, though uncertainties prevailed.

Among the array of coveted items sold were Bill Murray’s red-rose bowling ball from Kingpin, fetching an impressive $350,000. Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire’s black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3 sold for $125,000 and the shaving cream can Wayne Knight uses to smuggle dinosaur embryos in Jurassic Park went for $250,000.