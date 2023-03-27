HamberMenu
Tinu Pappachan to direct Dulquer Salmaan’s next

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films

March 27, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dulquer Salmaan with director Tinu Pappachan

Dulquer Salmaan with director Tinu Pappachan | Photo Credit: @tinu_pappachan/Instagram

Filmmaker Tinu Pappachan, known for directing films such as Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Ajagajantharam, will next be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a new project. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films. 

Tinu shared a photograph with Dulquer via his Instagram handle and confirmed the new project and captioned it as “Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey.”

This new film will mark Tinu’s fourth directorial venture. The young filmmaker is awaiting the release of his third film -  Chaaver, starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan.

On the other hand, Dulquer’s next release will be  King of Kotha which is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

