Mammootty-Roby Varghese Raj’s film titled ‘Kannur Squad’

Produced by the actor’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, the film’s first look was released on Sunday

February 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first look of ‘Kannur Squad’

The first look of ‘Kannur Squad’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

While it was earlier speculated that Mammootty’s next film with cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj was titled Kannur Squad, the makers have now officially confirmed it to be the title.

Produced by the actor’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, Kannur Squad’s first look was released on Sunday. The investigative thriller is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.

With cinematography by Muhammed Rahil and music by composer Sushin Shyam, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production house Wayfarer Films will distribute Kannur Squad in Kerala. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the film’s cast.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be next seen in Kaathal: The Core alongside Jyotika. He has also completed shooting for Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

