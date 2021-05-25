Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros’ origin movie

Titled ‘Wonka,’ the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory

Actor Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to play the younger version of chocolate maker Willy Wonka, in a musical film based on the early life of the character created by author Roald Dahl.

Titled “Wonka”, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

According to Deadline, Chalamet will be singing and dancing in the several musical sequences set to appear in the film.

The movie will be directed by “Paddington” helmer Paul King from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly.

Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire are executive producers.

“Wonka” will be Warner Bros’ third film inspired by Dahl’s classic novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

The first big screen adaptation, that came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory run by one Willy Wonka.

Considering that “Wonka” takes place before the chocolate factory opened, Charlie and company will not be appearing in the film.

Production is expected to begin in September, with the movie scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023.

The project hails from Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co.