‘The Witcher’ Season 4 first look: Liam Hemsworth steps into Geralt of Rivia’s shoes

Netflix has unveiled a fresh new look at Season 4 of The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the iconic role of Geralt of Rivia. The change comes after Henry Cavill’s beloved portrayal of the character in the first three seasons. Cavill’s departure, announced in October 2022, left fans in shock, as he was slated to return to the DC Universe as Superman, a plan that ultimately fell through.

The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/mrHOuR6cP7 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) May 22, 2024

Hemsworth is best known for his role in The Hunger Games and now takes up Geralt’s mantle for the final two seasons of the series. Seasons four and five will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s remaining Witcher novels: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. Hemsworth joins an ensemble cast featuring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz.

Cavill, in his farewell statement, expressed deep appreciation for his time as Geralt, describing the role as filled with “monsters and adventures.” He conveyed his confidence in Hemsworth’s ability to bring depth to the character, encouraging him to explore Geralt’s complexities.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Season 4.