‘The White Tiger’: Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Booker Prize-winning novel adaptation

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani, and will have a global release on Netflix

The first look of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao’s film together The White Tiger has been released.

The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, and Priyanka shared pictures on social media featuring the cast of the film, that is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

She wrote, “So proud to present the first look of The White Tiger - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival,” she also added.

So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Q9DJYKNbZr — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 15, 2020

Mentioning Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka wrote, “Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.”

The actor also shared information about the character she plays in the film: “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally.”

The release date for the project has not yet been announced.