‘The Royal Hotel’ trailer: Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick star in thriller

September 08, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The trailer of The Royal Hotel, touted to be a slow-burn thriller, is out. The film reunites Julia Garner with her The Assistant writer-director Kitty Green. The film hits the screens on October 6.

As per the film’s official synopsis, Americans Hanna (Garner) and Liv (Henwick) are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote Outback mining town. Bar owner Billy (Hugo Weaving) and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture but soon Hanna and Livy find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

The film also stars Toby Wallace, Ursula Yovich, Daniel Henshall, James Frecheville, and Herbert Nordrum. Premiered at Telluride, The Royal Hotel is produced by Iain Cunning, Emile Sherman, Liz Watts, and Kath Shelper. Green has co-written the film with Oscar Redding.