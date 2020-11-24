‘The Queen’s Gambit’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched scripted limited series

Over 62 million member accounts have tuned in to watch the show in the first 28 days of its release

The Queen’s Gambit has taken the first place as the most-watched limited series on Netflix within 28 days of its release, with 62 million accounts viewing the show, according to Variety.

Netflix’s algorithm and methodology in counting views remains the same as earlier. The platform counts its viewers by totalling the number of accounts streaming the first two minutes of a series or film. Going by that logic, if you watched just the first episode, but not in its entirety, it still counts as a view for the series.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

It is also not hard for any Netflix subscriber to miss its personalised suggestions on their home screens. Upon its release, on October 23, The Queen’s Gambit has been on every account’s ‘New Releases’ section and ‘Recommended for you’ section. This gives the show an advantage over other titles streaming on the platform.

Meanwhile, season one of The Witcher remains the most viewed original series on Netflix which gained the attention of 76 million subscribers in 28 days. The Polish-American fantasy drama too secured its place at the top of the list by Netflix’s method of counting views.

The Queen’s Gambit tells the coming-of-age story of an orphaned chess prodigy and how she came to be the world’s greatest chess player while battling drug addiction and childhood trauma. The show stars Anya Taylor- Joy as well as Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, Chloe Pirrie and Rebecca Root in supporting roles.

The series has gained widespread acclaim from critics for Taylor-Joy’s performance. The show also received positive response from the chess community for its accuracy in portrayal of the game and the players. Several experts in the community expect a hike in interest and participation in the game from young players.