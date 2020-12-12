‘The Prom’ movie review: A happy, star-spangled ride

Unlike Ryan Murphy’s shiny but meaningless ‘Hollywood’, this film has glitter, gloss, song and a wildly-beating sequinned heart

If there is one problem with this goofy musical, it is the length. It is just about 20 minutes too long. Other than that, it is one happy, glittery, star-spangled ride with the big musical numbers, the dancing, the sequins, the smiles, the tears and the twirls.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, The Prom tells the story of Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman. When their show flops on opening night, they decide to pick a cause to resurrect their stricken careers. With help from two other down-and-out actors, Angie and Trent, they decide to help Emma from a small town in Indiana. Though the school principal, Tom Hawkins, is supportive, Mrs Greene, the head of the PTA, is against Emma going to the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

The Prom Director: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Jo Ellen Pellman

Story line: Out-of-work Broadway actors decide to espouse a cause for publicity and learn valuable life lessons in turn, with lots of sequins and musical numbers

Run time: 131 minutes

As Dee Dee, Barry, Angie and Trent get involved in the prom fight, they learn valuable life lessons—from not being selfish to forgiving their parents. Meryl Streep is outstanding as Dee Dee—singing, dancing and out camping everyone else. She is one of the main reasons to watch the film. Nicole Kidman is lovely with her “antelope legs” as Angie and shimmies with the best of them on ‘Zass.’ James Corden (Barry), Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma), Keegan-Michael Key (Tom), Andrew Rannells (Trent), Ariana DeBose (Alyssa) and Kerry Washington (Mrs. Greene) all add their bits of sparkle to the scene.

Unlike Ryan Murphy’s shiny but meaningless Hollywood, The Prom has glitter, gloss, song and a wildly-beating sequinned heart. Meryl Streep in her cute boots and yellow cape is irresistible—you just want to take her out to dinner at “Apple and Bees”.

The Prom is currently streaming on Netflix