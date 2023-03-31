HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Power’ season 1 review: An electrifying feminist sci-fi thriller with potential

The first three episodes of the show set the scene for an exciting season of matriarchy

March 31, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Tamma Moksha
John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez and Toni Collette as Margot Cleary in ‘The Power’

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez and Toni Collette as Margot Cleary in ‘The Power’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Teenage girls are given the power to electrocute at will in a man’s world. What could go wrong? Microwaves are being set on fire, cities are being engulfed in darkness, planes are falling from the sky and men are dying as Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’ bursts in the background.

In 2016, Naomi Alderman won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for her dystopian novel The Power, with many critics hailing the book as our generation’s The Handmaid’s Tale. One glaring difference between the two is that Naomi’s vision of the future is built far from the gloom of patriarchy; it is electrifying. 

The Power episodes 1-3 (English)
Writers: Sarah Quintrell, Claire Wilson, Naomi Alderman
Cast: Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, Halle Bush.
Runtime: 48-52 minutes
Storyline: Teenage girls suddenly and mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will.

In a distant future, adolescent girls around the world have their lives upended when they come to realise their power to electrocute at will and it is the “bad” ones who get it first — Cockney Roxy (Ria Zmitrowicz), the hot-headed daughter of a Bernie Monke (Eddie Marson), a gangster in London; Jos Cleary-Lopez (Auli’l Cravalho), the disgruntled daughter of Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez (Toni Collette) who despises her mother’s job; Allie (Halle Bush), a kid suffering abuse at the hands of her foster parent whose actions of kindness get misconstrued by people around her. The trio hold the first three episodes together with Mayor Cleary-Lopez and Tatiana Moskalev (Zrinka Cvitešić), the wife of a Moldovian dictator, essaying the roles of older women who still struggle to fit into the patriarchal world. The actors are in top form and hit the nail on the head with their performances. 

What starts as minuscule sparks at the girls’ fingertips soon morphs into thunderous flashes of lightning and fire. Across the globe, from Nigeria to America, women seem to have the world at their fingertips, literally. Their response to this discovery makes for electric storytelling which is occasionally dampened by the pace of the show. 

However, The Power has its feminist gaze intact and the only two male protagonists — John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez and Toheeb Jimoh of Ted Lasso fame as Tunde — play roles of stereotypical men who support the women in their lives. While one might roll their eyes at their character sketches, the actors are successful in making them feel real and convincing.

In fantasy stories, teenage girls are often bestowed with powers that have to do with their minds — be it the telekinesis in Carrie or Matilda — powers that cannot be seen or anticipated. This reinforces the notion that women cannot be the physically stronger sex in a made-up fantasy world. However, watching teens wield tangible physical superpowers on the screen is a welcome change and adds value to the gender critique the show is aiming to work up through the episodes.

While one might find the stereotypes a little overdone, it remains to be seen if the creators leave enough space for the characters to break free from the shackles of age-old storytelling devices.

The Power is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Related Topics

English cinema / television / cinema / World cinema / sci-fi films

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.