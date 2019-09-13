The popular ‘Modern Love’ column from NYT is now a web-series

Streaming platform Amazon Prime has released the trailer of its upcoming web series Modern Love - that is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name. For years, the column that carries personal essays and stories on romance and relationships in today’s times has earned a global following.

The show, which is an anthology, will explore various themes revolving around love and dating, and is based on eight stories from the column. An array of big names such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener and so on star in the much-anticipated web series with standalone episodes that run for half hour each.

From a married couple trying to save their relationship, to a young pregnant woman coming to terms with her life, to an entrepreneur and a journalist hitting it off with each other, the storylines have diverse undertones such as fidelity, self-love, coming-of-age, and so on.

John Carney, known for his movies like Once, Begin Again, and Sing Street, has served as writer, director and executive producer of the series. Actor Emmy Rossum, from the TV series Shameless, has also been roped in to direct an episode. The series is produced by Storied Media Group and the New York Times.

Modern Love will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Octiber 18.