‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 reveals first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

HBO’s adaptation of Naught Dog’s acclaimed video game series sees the Joel and Ellie return for a second season

Updated - May 16, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 03:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in stills from HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in stills from HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are gearing up to return to the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us as HBO unveiled the first look at Season 2 during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York City.

‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

The highly anticipated series, adapted from the acclaimed video game franchise, follows the journey of Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) as they navigate a world ravaged by a fungal infection turning humans into zombies.

Season 2 is expected to pick up where the first season left off, delving deeper into the repercussions of Joel’s decisions from the finale, drawing from the narrative of the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, returning cast members include Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife, Maria.

Joining the ensemble are a slate of new cast members including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, and Danny Ramirez. Adding on, Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara is set to make a guest appearance.

‘The Last Of Us Part II’ review: Intense, to the last play

Executive producers and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are back at the helm for Season 2, produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025.

