‘The Ghost’ teaser out; Nagarjuna is a sword-wielding killing machine

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the action-thriller is slated to hit screens on October 5

A less-than-a-minute long teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film, The Ghost, has him wielding two katana swords and slicing through an oncoming gang of men, also wielding katanas, as a big red moon hovers over the scene. The short teaser, released on Saturday, has piqued the interests of the audience.

An action-thriller, The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film has Sonal Chauhan playing the female lead opposite Nagarjuna. The cast of the film also features Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Shrikanth Iyyangar.

The Ghost has cinematography by Mukesh G, editing by Dharmendra Kakarala, and art direction by Brahma Kadali. Bharatt and Saurabh serve as music directors, while Dinesh Subbarayan and Kecha khamphakdee are the action choreographers.

Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the film is slated to hit screens on October 5.