GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘The Broken News’ Season 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s idealism vows to destroy Jaideep Ahlawat’s sensationalism

Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the upcoming season premieres on ZEE5 on May 3

April 16, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in stills from ‘The Broken News’ Season 2

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in stills from ‘The Broken News’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: ZEE5

The trailer of the upcoming second season of ZEE5’s popular newsroom drama, The Broken News, is here. Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the upcoming season is set to premiere on the platform on May 3.

The trailer shows Awaz Bharti’s Radha Bhargava (Shriya) lock horns with Josh 24x7’s Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep) in the most intense fashion yet, as idealism vows to break the claws of sensationalism. Radha returns to the forefront, after being jailed thanks to Dipankar, to seek vengeance by destroying Dipankar’s brand of journalism.

Sonali Bendre on ‘The Broken News’: These are not stories that are told very often

“Recognizing that unbiased news reporting alone cannot combat Josh 24x7’s propaganda, she is prepared to engage in unorthodox methods to purge the corrupt system. In Radha’s absence, Ameena (Sonali) shoulders the responsibility of fighting the ‘Sach’ battle alone, venturing into the streets to uncover the truth amidst personal risk. Dipankar’s brand of ‘sansani’ news dominates TRPs but he is compelled to utilize his ‘sansani’ ideology to sway public opinion and further his personal and corporate agendas. However, the pertinent question remains the same: Breaking news ki race mein ab break hoga har rule! Jab sach bhi bane sansani, kya Dekhaga India? “ reads the plotline from ZEE5.

‘Scoop’ movie review: Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell sparkle in engrossing drama on Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview

Based on BBC Studios’ television drama series, Press, The Broken News is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. Actors such as Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Taaruk Raina are set to return for the upcoming season, while Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan are the new entrants this season.

The show is produced by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.