‘The Broken News’ Season 2 teaser: Radha and Ameena vow to destroy Dipankar’s ‘fake news empire’

Headlined by Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, ‘The Broken News’ is a remake of the hit English series ‘Press’

June 08, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in a still from ‘The Broken News’ Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in a still from ‘The Broken News’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: ZEE5

The teaser of the upcoming second season of The Broken News was unveiled by the makers today. The show, produced by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, stars Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The trailer continues the story of the rivalry between two ideologically opposed news channels in Mumbai. As Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep) of Josh 24x7 celebrates his victory and brands channels like Awaaz Bharati as anti-national, we see Radha Bhargava (Shriya) and Ameena Qureshi (Sonali) inside the confines of prison. “They deserve to rot in jail, and I’ll ensure they stay there,” he says. Ameena remarks on how power has corrupted Dipankar and how he twists the truth to portray himself as the nation’s Messiah. But Radha is not done. “No matter how powerful the devil is, it cannot escape its destiny to be defeated by good,” she says before assuring Ameena that she will destroy Dipankar’s empire.

The second season of The Broken News is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The show is a remake of the English series Press, which was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster, King Charles III). It was set in a print newsroom rather than a TV newsroom.

The Broken News Season 2 premieres on ZEE5 soon.

