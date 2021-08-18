Telugu remake of ‘FLAMES’ to stream on August 20

‘Tharagathi Gadhi Daati’ stars Harshith Reddy, Payal Radhakrishna and Nikhil Devadula

Harshith Reddy who made a mark with the Telugu film Mail early this year will be seen in Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, a five-episode web series co-starring Payal Radhakrishna and Nikhil Devadulala. Directed by Mallik Ram, the series is an official remake of the TVF original FLAMES, and will premiere on the digital platform Aha on August 20.

Staying true to the essence of the original story, the Telugu series set n Rajahmundry will explore teenage romance. The trailer shows the world of Krishna, the only son of a couple that runs a tuition centre. He wants to be a chef but is often told by his father that ‘life is not a joke’. Soon, he falls in love with Jasmine, a new student at the tuition centre. Tharagathi Gadhi Daati explores the complexities of teenage romance and ambitions.