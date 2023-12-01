HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thanksgiving’ sequel in the works with Eli Roth set to direct

‘Thanksgiving’ opened theatrically in November and grossed USD 30 million globally; Roth wrote the screenplay along with Jeff Rendell

December 01, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Thanksgiving’ 

A still from ‘Thanksgiving’ 

Filmmaker Eli Roth is developing a sequel to his holiday-themed slasher film "Thanksgiving", which will release theatrically in 2025.

Roth, director of scary movies such as “Cabin Fever,” “Hostel,” “The Green Inferno” and “Knock Knock", shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Beeaking news! John Carver will kill again!" the director wrote on Instagram, referring to the film’s villain.

ALSO READ
Ethan Hawke to return for ‘The Black Phone 2’

"Thank you everyone who supported original horror in theaters! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today," he added.

“Thanksgiving”, opened theatrically in November and grossed USD 30 million globally. Roth wrote the screenplay along with Jeff Rendell.

The film, featuring Patrick Dempsey and TikTok star Addison Rae, centers around a mysterious, axe-wielding killer who wreaks havoc on a small town after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.