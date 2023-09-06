‘Thank You For Coming’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar leads this comedy

September 06, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Bhumi Pednekar is a single woman in pursuit of romantic and sexual fulfillment in the trailer for Thank You For Coming.

Bhumi’s character, Kanika, has just entered her thirties but is yet to experience an orgasm. Her grandmother (Dolly Ahluwalia) frankly advises her on matters of sex, conception and marriage. Kanika is soon engaged but still struggles to find the perfect partner. She’s reassured through this emotional whirlwild by her girl gang — played by Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi — while being snubbed by Kusha Kapila’s former schoolmate.

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. It is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the makers behind female-led films like Veere Di Wedding and the upcoming The Crew.

Actor Anil Kapoor has a special appearance in Thank You For Coming.

The film has been selected for its world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening will take place on September 15. The movie will release theatrically on October 6.