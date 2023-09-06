HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thank You For Coming’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar leads this comedy

Directed by Karan Boolani, ‘Thank You For Coming’ will have its world premiere this month at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and release theatrically in October

September 06, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Shilajit Mitra _11885
Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Thank You For Coming’

Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Thank You For Coming’

Bhumi Pednekar is a single woman in pursuit of romantic and sexual fulfillment in the trailer for Thank You For Coming.

ALSO READ
Bhumi Pednekar joins Jio MAMI as brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai

Bhumi’s character, Kanika, has just entered her thirties but is yet to experience an orgasm. Her grandmother (Dolly Ahluwalia) frankly advises her on matters of sex, conception and marriage. Kanika is soon engaged but still struggles to find the perfect partner. She’s reassured through this emotional whirlwild by her girl gang — played by Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi — while being snubbed by Kusha Kapila’s former schoolmate.

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. It is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the makers behind female-led films like Veere Di Wedding and the upcoming The Crew.

ALSO READ
Bhumi Pednekar on her first boutique hotel, Kaia in Goa, slow living and disruptive tech

Actor Anil Kapoor has a special appearance in Thank You For Coming.

The film has been selected for its world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening will take place on September 15. The movie will release theatrically on October 6.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.