HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ to release in March 2024

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, ‘The Crew’ is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of ‘Lootcase’ fame

July 02, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

PTI
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: @tabutiful (Instagram), @kareenakapoorkhan (Instagram), @kritisanon (Instagram)

The Crew, the upcoming film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller 'Charlie Chopra' motion poster out now

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, the movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The Crew, which marks Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s maiden collaboration, is billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The story focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. But their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, the film was shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.