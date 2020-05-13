'Scrite', an app to help write screenplays

Script writing may be a challenging task calling for capturing one’s imagination in words. And then bringing the words alive on screen. The writing process may be tedious and might also need umpteen rewrites. What if there was an app specifically for screenplay writing?

Terriflix, a Bengaluru-based company launched Scrite, a free and open source screenplay writing app for Mac and Windows. (It can be downloaded on www.scrite.io).

“We wanted to do something related to the film industry,” says Praveen Udupa, who started Terriflix a private digital theatre in Bengaluru. “My brother Prashanth conducted a screenplay workshop in December last year.”

“At that time I was writing a screenplay and got a first-hand experience of what it takes to write and the problems a writer faces during the process,” says Prashanth Udupa. “Based on my experience, I created the app.”

Prashanth he built Scrite when the lockdown started and launched it officially on April 17. Being a trained screenplay writer, Prashant says he also took suggestions and ideas from film and theatre personalities such as Abhay Simha, Adarsh Eashwarappa and Vijay Padaki before creating the app.

“Scrite is a free and an open source app that people can download and use. It is available in 11 Indian languages. The other feature is that the app also shows you the structure of your story and how it is building up. It is user friendly and self explanatory. Till date there are 300 active writers who are using Scrite,” says Praveen.

The duo add that they got feedback from active users asking for certain features. “These features have been added to the app, which will be updated on the site and available to users,” explains Praveen, who states that they soon plan to tie up with google translate so that more languages can be added to the app.

“It is a software that is designed to elevate a screenplay from good to great,” says Prashanth. Explaining the features Praveen says, “Scrite has focuses on two particularly important aspects of screenwriting — structure and timeline.”

“Scrite automatically creates a draft structure and narrative timeline even as the writer continues to focus on writing. Later on, at a time when the writer finds it appropriate, all they need to do is drag the scenes into the right positions on the timeline. The refined structure or shape of the screenplay is instantly available on the structure canvas.”

Scrite also offers multi-language support via transliteration. Praveen adds that there is an option for feedback and feature requests.