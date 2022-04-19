The multi-hyphenate Telugu film personality is mourned by the film fraternity

Prominent Telugu film producer Narayan K Das Narang, 76, breathed his last in Hyderabad on April 19, 9.04 a.m. A statement from his office reveals that he was unwell and was being treated at Star Hospitals, Hyderabad. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. His sons Sunil Narang and Bharath Narang are also film producers.

Narayan Das Narang is a film producer, financier, exhibitor, distributor and served as the acting president of the Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce.

In his career spanning more than five decades, he backed films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil through Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP production house.

As chairman of the Asian Group, he set up multiplexes in association with actors Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun — namely AMB Cinemas, AVD Cinemas and AAA cinemas.

He produced the 2021 romance drama Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The projects under production include Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost directed by Praveen Sattaru, an untitled film starring Dhanush directed by Sekhar Kammula and a film starring Siva Karthikeyan directed by K V Anudeep.

Members of the film fraternity including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and several others offered their condolences to the producer’s family.