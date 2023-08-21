HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teaser of Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen starrer ‘Masterpeace’ out

The Malayalam comedy web series is written by Shreejith N, and will soon stream on Disney+Hotstar

August 21, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nithya Menen in ‘Masterpeace’

Nithya Menen in ‘Masterpeace’ | Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar

The teaser of the Malayalam series Masterpeace is out. The series stars Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen. Directed by Sreejith N, Masterpeace will stream on Disney+Hotstar soon.

ALSO READ
Malayalam director Sreejith N talks about his web series ‘Master Peace,’ starring Nithya Menen and Sharafudheen

The series is a chaotic drama involving a couple, essayed by Nithya and Sharaf U Dheen. Masterpeace is a comedy drama with the makers calling it the “the great Indian family trauma.” Shreejith N had last directed Oru Thekkan Thallu Case starring Biju Menon, Padmapriya and Nimisha Sajayan.

ALSO READ:‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’ movie review: Punching below it’s weight

Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan form the rest of the cast. While Praveen S has written the screenplay, Aslam K Purayil has done the cinematography. Bijibal has composed the music.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.