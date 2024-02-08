GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film heads to Disney+; to include ‘Cardigan’ and four unseen songs

Made at a modest budget of $15 million, the film grossed $180.8 million domestically and $80.9 million overseas

February 08, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: George Walker IV

Grammys 2024 | Taylor Swift wins album of the year for the fourth time, setting a new record

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie will soon stream on Disney+. The film will be a new version compared to the one which was released theatrically. 

Titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), the OTT version will include the ‘Cardigan’ track and four other songs that were not included in the theatrical or VOD releases.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Made at a modest budget of $15 million, the film grossed $180.8 million domestically and $80.9 million overseas bringing the total to $261.1 million.

This comes after Swift won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards for ‘Midnights’, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. 

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is set to stream on Disney+ from March 15. The film is also expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian subscribers from the same date. 

