HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Following its debut in Toronto, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 17

July 02, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Washington

ANI
Michael Fassbender in a scene from ‘Next Goal Wins’

Michael Fassbender in a scene from ‘Next Goal Wins’ | Photo Credit: AP

Director Taika Waititi’s sports comedy film Next Goal Wins will be having its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety reported.

”We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “’Next Goal Wins’ is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender as a down-on-his-luck coach who is hired to turn around the world’s worst soccer team so they can qualify for the World Cup. Searchlight Pictures is backing the film, which is based on the 2014 documentary about the American Samoa soccer team, who were infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001.

Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss round out the cast. Following its debut in Toronto, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 17.

The 48th edition of TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17. The full festival schedule will be released in August, as per Variety. Meanwhile, Waititi recently helmed Thor: Love and Thunder which starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and received decent response from the audience.

Related Topics

cinema / film festival / World cinema / cinema industry / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.