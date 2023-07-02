Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

July 02, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Washington

Director Taika Waititi’s sports comedy film Next Goal Wins will be having its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety reported.

”We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “’Next Goal Wins’ is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender as a down-on-his-luck coach who is hired to turn around the world’s worst soccer team so they can qualify for the World Cup. Searchlight Pictures is backing the film, which is based on the 2014 documentary about the American Samoa soccer team, who were infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001.

Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss round out the cast. Following its debut in Toronto, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 17.

The 48th edition of TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17. The full festival schedule will be released in August, as per Variety. Meanwhile, Waititi recently helmed Thor: Love and Thunder which starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and received decent response from the audience.