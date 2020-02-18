Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to star in Hindi remake of ‘Run Lola Run’

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin are set to lead the Hindi adaptation of acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, the makers announced Tuesday.

Titled Looop Lapeta, the film is billed as a new age thriller-comedy and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia. It is slated for a January 29, 2021 release.

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

The actors also took to Instagram to share the news.

“Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, ‘LOOOP LAPETA’, an adaptation of the cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony,” wrote Taapsee, also sharing a picture collage of her and Tahir.

Tahir said he had watched Run Lola Run as a child and it was an unbelievable feeling to star in the film’s Hindi take.

“Stoked to announce our thriller-comedy “LOOOP LAPETA”, which will keep you spinning in loops, quite literally!

“Can’t wait to board the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, the beyond incredible Taapsee, and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment and Sony Pictures India,” he wrote.

Looop Lapeta is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

While Taapsee will next be seen in Thappad, Tahir’s upcoming release is 83.