Suriya and Jyotika ink deal with Amazon; will release four films in the next four months

2D Entertainment will premiere four titles — ‘Jai Bhim,’ ‘Udanpirappe,’ ‘Oh My doG’ and ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’ — on the streaming platform later this year

Amazon Prime Video India has announced an exclusive deal with actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from 2D Entertainment will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next four months.

The diverse content slate includes films across genres produced by Jyotika and Suriya. The line-up includes titles like Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, LijomolJose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan; Udanpirappe, a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu; Oh My doG, a kid’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, said,“The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release.Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world.”

Here is the list of titles:

Jai Bhim (November 2021)

Directed by Tj Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a murder mystery that highlights the story of a tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu who have great affection and love towards each other. Rajakannu is arrested on false charges by the Police, and he goes missing from the police station. Senggeni starts searching for her husband. She seeks the help of Chandru, a famous High Court lawyer, who takes up this challenging case to get justice for the innocent tribal woman. Will Chandru succeed in his endeavor?

Udanpirappe (October 2021)

Directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe showcases the epitome of unconditional love between the siblings, Vairavan and Mathangi who are separated due to difference in opinion. While Vairavan believes justice must be fought over, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam insists on going by the law diligently. Over the years, the rift between them aggravates and all attempts by Mathangi to unite the family turn futile. In the end, will Mathangi unite her family in this emotional family drama?

Oh my doG (December 2021)

Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, this is a film for children that talks about their world, their desires, courage, friendship, unconditional love, bravery and loyalty. A pup is ordered to be killed by its breeder, because of a congenital defect. But it eventually escapes from the killers. On the other side, is a boy, hated by everyone, but a very happy-go-lucky kid. The pup and the boy meet; will they end up winning the hearts of others and prove themselves worthy?

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (September 2021)

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, this comedy drama is about a village that is breaking news on all television channels across India, but the people of that village don’t have electricity to watch TV. Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old innocent farmer loses his bulls named Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were like children to him and his wife Veerayi. While he starts searching for his bulls with his friend Manthinni, he accidentally meets Narmatha a reporter, who helps him. In midst of a great struggle, the bulls will have to be found and the village must be developed as well!