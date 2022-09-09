Movies

‘Suriya 42’: Motion poster of Suriya-Siva film out; Disha Patani to play female lead

A still from the motion poster

A still from the motion poster | Photo Credit: UV Creations

Suriya’s upcoming film with director Siva, tentatively titled Suriya 42, began production last month. The makers have now released the motion poster of the film, which also reveals that Bollywood actor Disha Patani will make her Tamil debut in the project.

While plot details remain unknown, the motion poster hints that it might be a period film.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film will have cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues, while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana.

Suriya 42 is a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green. The motion poster has also revealed that the film will release in 3D in 10 languages. 


