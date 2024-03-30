GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sundeep Kishan, director Swaroop RSJ team up for ‘Vibe’

Producer Rahul Yadav Nakka and director Swaroop RSJ, in their second collaboration, team up with actor Sundeep Kishan for ‘Vibe’, an action entertainer

March 30, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sundeep Kishan with co-stars in ‘Vibe’

Sundeep Kishan with co-stars in ‘Vibe’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Swaroop RSJ and producer Rahul Yadav Nakka, the duo of the blockbuster Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, are collaborating on a new Telugu film titled Vibe, starring Sundeep Kishan. This will be Sundeep’s 31st film and will be released in theatres in the summer of 2025.

“We meet people. Many forgotten, some remembered and very few worth fighting for,” stated Swaroop on social media, in the context of Vibe. The film will be produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka’s Swadharm Entertainment.

According to a statement from the film’s unit, the title logo designed as a hand punch indicates the nature of the action entertainer, “No matter how big the battle is, and no matter how difficult it is to win, the only thing that matters is that there are some friends with you and for you in your fight because you vibe with them.”

Vibe is billed as a college-based action love story. More details of the cast and crew are awaited.

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

