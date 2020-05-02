Sunday Quiz: The essence of Indian film industry

1. Love and God was the directorial debut of K. Asif. It was the legendary love story of Laila Majnu. The film initially had Guru Dutt as the protagonist, but he passed away during the shoot. The film was restarted with Sanjeev Kumar playing the lead but then K. Asif passed away. Eventually his widow Akhtar Asif put together what she could and finally released it in 1986, a year after Sanjeev Kumar had passed away. What special, rather unfortunate, record does this film hold?