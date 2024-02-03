‘Suits: LA’ lands pilot order at NBC

February 03, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Suits: LA, the Suits spinoff, has landed a pilot order at NBCUniversal, reported Variety. The production of the spinoff project will begin in late March in Vancouver.

In the new version, Ted Black, the ex federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. The official description of Suits: LA reads, “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, among others starred in the original series. None of them have been roped in for the spinoff version.

The original series, which was aired on USA Network between 2011 and 2019, gained more popularity after the first eight seasons streamed on Netflix. Aaron Korsh, the Suits creator, is the writer and executive producer while Victoria Mahoney will direct the project.