HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudheer Babu’s next film titled ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’

Helmed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ is billed as a drama about a father and son

June 19, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

ANI
First poster of Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’

First poster of Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ | Photo Credit: @isudheerbabu/Twitter

The title of actor Sudheer Babu's next film was announced on the occasion of Father's Day. Helmed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Maa Nanna Superhero is billed as a drama about a father and son.

Sudheer took to his social media accounts to share the first poster of the film.

The poster features a father and son riding on a scooter on a road trip, and a board that shows a lottery ticket number and the winner's prize money. The film follows a father and a son who embark on a soul-stirring journey to discover the true meaning of love and connection.

Aarna is the leading lady opposite Sudheer in the movie which also features Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, Harshith Reddy, and Annie play the supporting roles.

Last seen in Hunt, Sudheer has Mama Mascheendra, Harom Hara, and the untitled Gopichand biopic in different stages of production.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.