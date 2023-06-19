Sudheer Babu’s next film titled ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’

June 19, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The title of actor Sudheer Babu's next film was announced on the occasion of Father's Day. Helmed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Maa Nanna Superhero is billed as a drama about a father and son.

Sudheer took to his social media accounts to share the first poster of the film.

This film is dedicated to the superheroes who have always been there to save the day. I am excited to announce that my next film is titled #MaaNannaSuperHero. Happy Father's Day everyone 🤗@abhilashkankara@jaymkrish@vcelluloidsoffl@cam_entmntspic.twitter.com/u27iYN3ud9 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 18, 2023

The poster features a father and son riding on a scooter on a road trip, and a board that shows a lottery ticket number and the winner's prize money. The film follows a father and a son who embark on a soul-stirring journey to discover the true meaning of love and connection.

Aarna is the leading lady opposite Sudheer in the movie which also features Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, Harshith Reddy, and Annie play the supporting roles.

Last seen in Hunt, Sudheer has Mama Mascheendra, Harom Hara, and the untitled Gopichand biopic in different stages of production.