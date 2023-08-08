HamberMenu
‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ bag top honours at Television Critics Awards

‘Better Call Saul’ actor Rhea Seehorn was awarded the Individual Achievement In Drama award

August 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘The Bear’ and ‘Succession’

Stills from ‘The Bear’ and ‘Succession’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema

The 39th annual Television Critics Association’s awards were announced on Tuesday and Succession and The Bear bagged the top awards. Unlike the usual, the awards were released online due to the ongoing twin-strikes at Hollywood.

HBO’s Succession took home the prestigious Program of the Year award and also won the Outstanding Achievement In Drama award, its third after having won in 2022 and 2020.

ALSO READ
Emmys 2023: ‘Succession’ tops nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots

FX’s The Bear won the Outstanding New Program award and bagged the Outstanding Achievement In Comedy award as well

Meanwhile, Natasha Lyonne won the Individual Achievement In Comedy award for her role in Poker Face. Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn was awarded the Individual Achievement In Drama award.

Unfortunately, The Last of Us, which was joint most nominated this season along with Succession and The Bear, didn’t win in any of the categories.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The U.S. And The Holocaust

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Jury Duty

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: Bluey

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Outstanding New Program: The Bear

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Beef

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: The Bear

Program of the Year: Succession

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: The Carol Burnett Show

