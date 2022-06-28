'Succession' season four begins production

The last episode of the third season aired on HBO in December

The production on the fourth season of HBO's acclaimed satirical family drama Succession has begun, the premium cable network announced.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), who compete to take over the family media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The upcoming season will continue from the events of the third season finale that aired in December. In the episode, media mogul Logan Roy, with the help of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), engineered a sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, (Alexander Skarsgard).

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed," reads the logline of the upcoming fourth season.

The cast of Succession also includes Nicholas Braun, J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

Earlier last June, the series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett had said the show will come to an end after "maximum" five seasons.