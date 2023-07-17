HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Style’ co-stars Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi reunite for new film

To be shot in Abu Dhabi, the as-yet untitled film is directed by Sam Khan from a screenplay by Milap Zaveri

July 17, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

PTI
Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi

Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi

Two decades after starring in comedy film Style, actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are reuniting for a new entertainer.

ALSO READ
‘The Sound of Music’ connect to ‘Music School’  

To be shot in Abu Dhabi, the feature film is directed by Sam Khan. Filmmaker-writer Milap Zaveri has penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Khan.

"With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots," Sharman said in a statement.

Sahil said he is excited to collaborate with Sharman after so many years.

"The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for a long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with," he said.

ALSO READ
SonyLIV, Applause announce two new shows; ‘Scam’ and ‘Tanaav’ set to return

The yet-to-be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production. Hitesh Khushalani is producing the project, with Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta serving as co-producers.

Sharman and Sahil first worked together in the 2001 comedy Style. The film was a commercial success and they followed it up with a sequel, titled Xcuse Me, which was released in 2003. Both movies were directed by N Chandra.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.