‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 gets rolling

The final part of the Netflix series was about to go on floors when the WGA strike began on May 2

January 09, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5.

The cast of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5. | Photo Credit: @Stranger_Things/X

The production of fifth and final season of Stranger Thingshas begun. The final edition of the Netflix series was about to go on floors when the WGA strike began on May 2. The makers of the show shared a picture of the cast on X on Tuesday.

The original cast of Stranger Things includes David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton. With the beginning of writer’s strike, the makers faced the problem of filming the series without writers on set. The showrunners Duffer Brothers decided to postpone the production, which was further pushed due to the actor’s strike.

“While the audience learned quite a bit about the Upside Down in Season 4, there’s definitely more to come in Season 5,” Netflix said in an official statement. Ross Duffer said, “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5.”

