GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Called ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,’ the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show

December 15, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Reuters
Cast members pose with film producers Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer during a photo call following the opening night performance of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at The Waldorf Hotel in London, Britain, December 14, 2023

Cast members pose with film producers Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer during a photo call following the opening night performance of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at The Waldorf Hotel in London, Britain, December 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: ISABEL INFANTES

The unusual world of Hawkins, Indiana, came alive in London on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play based on its hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things."

Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show. It was produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series.

ALSO READ
Coming of age in Hawkins: Meet the cast of ‘Stranger Things’

Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado - adult characters in the TV show - are seen as high school classmates with normal teen concerns about cars and classes until a new student arrives.

"It sheds a lot of light on both the back story of all our characters and also starts to give some hints on where we are heading into the final season of the show," Matt Duffer said at the premiere of the play in London's West End.

Actors take the curtain call after performing in ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at Phoenix Theatre in London, Britain, December 14, 2023

Actors take the curtain call after performing in ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at Phoenix Theatre in London, Britain, December 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: ISABEL INFANTES

"Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company's most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins.

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" was delayed by two Hollywood strikes this year. Production will resume in January for what is expected to be a year-long shoot, Matt Duffer said.

ALSO READ
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 review: Sadie Sink steals the show in anti-climactic flourish

"It's a huge season, it's massive," he said. "There are a lot of expectations, but you take it a day at a time. It's going to be challenging but super rewarding."

Netflix is working to turn "Stranger Things" into a long-running franchise. In addition to the stage play, the company has greenlit an animated spinoff series.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.