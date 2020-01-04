‘STR was punctual,’ says ‘Maha’ director UR Jameel

Hansika Motwani’s 50th film directed by UR Jameel, Maha, which has actor Silambarasan aka STR playing a cameo role, is generating buzz after a promotional photo featuring STR was uploaded to Twitter recently. While the revelation is that STR is set to play an airline pilot, filmmaker Jameel has now clarified that the actor will be seen playing an “extended cameo” in the film. “The fact is that he has a screen time of nearly 45 minutes. He will be seen in the flashback portion of the film,” Jameel says, adding that STR’s character will be “based on real life incidents”.

“We have fine tuned the role with some fictional touch, and his portions will be more gripping,” Jameel notes. It was speculated that STR’s character too will be named Jameel, which the filmmaker confirms. “We had [thought of] the name Shoaib initially. But our team felt that it was too common a name, and we zeroed in on [Jameel],” he adds. STR has also steadily built up an unwanted reputation of being a difficult actor to work with in the Tamil film industry. Director Jameel, however, has only good things to say of his star. “I have never come across a perfectionist like him. He would be an early bird to the shooting spot, and he would remain calm and patient even if there was a delay in wrapping up the day’s shoot,” Jameel says, adding that STR “was punctual” throughout the shoot.