Movies

Steven Soderbergh to produce upcoming Oscars ceremony

Director Steven Soderbergh   | Photo Credit: GUS RUELAS

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.

It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”

Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.

Related Topics
The Oscars
Comments
Related Articles

‘Unpaused’ trailer: Five Hindi short films celebrating new beginnings

Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and the cast of ‘WW84’ get real about ‘the Patty Jenkins experience’

A foray into the vintage world of India’s experimental cinema

Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow to feature in Netflix’s ‘Death to 2020’

Sonu Sood on hosting ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’

Life in conflict: Nicholas Pinnock on For Life’s second season

‘The Undoing’ review: Hugh Grant stands out in this engaging thriller/whodunnit

Saif Ali Khan issues apology over comments on Raavan’s ‘humane’ interpretation in ‘Adipurush’

Star wars: Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor battle it out in ‘AK vs AK’

Matthew Perry releasing ‘Friends’ inspired clothing line for charity

Christopher Nolan blasts Warner Bros over plan to release movies on HBO Max

Brandon Ingram on ‘Funny Boy’ and the queer Sri Lankan experience

Actor Vijay’s selfie with fans most retweeted on Twitter in 2020

‘Paava Kadhaigal’: Exploring unconventional relationships with Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Vignesh Shivan

'Pettikkada Madhavan': A Malayalam short film about unfulfilled dreams

Star gazing with astronomers of the past

From sidechaining to synths, ‘Tenet’ composer Ludwig Göransson describes the film’s time-warping music

‘Love us, hate us... they can’t ignore us’

‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’ review: A terrific Swara Bhasker helms a show that needed more laughs

Bryan Cranston on ‘Your Honor’: ‘Every human being has an internal trigger’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 1:01:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/steven-soderbergh-to-produce-upcoming-oscars-ceremony/article33287486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY