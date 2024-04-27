GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Star’ trailer: Kavin is a star in the making in director Elan’s sophomore

Directed by ‘Pyaar Prema Kaadhal’ fame Elan, ‘Star’ also features Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan and Geetha Kailasam

April 27, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Star’

A still from ‘Star’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The makers of Kavin’s Star have released the film’s trailer and contrary to the singles that have gone viral, the trailer paints an intense picture.

Watch | Actor Kavin on ‘DaDa’ and the road to success

Kavin took to social media to share the film’s trailer.

The trailer showcases the hardship of a man trying to make it big within the film industry as an actor. Featuring Kavin in two different get-ups, Star is expected to be a film on hope and resilience.

Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

Directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal-fame Elan, Star’s cast list includes Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan and Geetha Kailasam. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film which has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Produced by B.V.S.N Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, Star is scheduled to hit theatres on May 10.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

