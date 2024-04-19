‘Dada’ fame actor Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

April 19, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The makers of Star, starring Kavin, have announced the film’s release date. The Tamil film, directed by Elan, will hit the screens on May 10.

Kavin starred in Dada, the hit relationship drama from 2023. The film, which also starred Aparna Das, was directed by Ganesh K Babu. Star is Elan’s sophomore project, after his debut, Pyar Prema Kaadhal.

Star is touted to be a college romance with a mix of family drama. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie. The makers have released the songs College Superstars, Stars In The Making, and Vintage Love from the movie.

ALSO READ:‘DaDa’ movie review: Kavin, Aparna Das impress in this emotional rollercoaster

Ezhil Arasu is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor. The film also stars Lal, Preity Mukundhan, and Geetha Kailasam.