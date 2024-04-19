GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Dada’ fame actor Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

Elan has directed ‘Star’ while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the Tamil film

April 19, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Star’.

Poster of ‘Star’. | Photo Credit: @Kavin_m_0431/X

The makers of Star, starring Kavin, have announced the film’s release date. The Tamil film, directed by Elan, will hit the screens on May 10.

Watch | Actor Kavin on ‘DaDa’ and the road to success

Kavin starred in Dada, the hit relationship drama from 2023. The film, which also starred Aparna Das, was directed by Ganesh K Babu. Star is Elan’s sophomore project, after his debut, Pyar Prema Kaadhal.

Star is touted to be a college romance with a mix of family drama. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie. The makers have released the songs College Superstars, Stars In The Making, and Vintage Love from the movie.

ALSO READ:‘DaDa’ movie review: Kavin, Aparna Das impress in this emotional rollercoaster

Ezhil Arasu is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor. The film also stars Lal, Preity Mukundhan, and Geetha Kailasam.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.