Movies

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to team up after ‘RRR’ release

‘Baahubali’ director confirms that his next film after ‘RRR’ will be one for producer KL Narayana, starring the ‘Srimanthudu’ star

Director SS Rajamouli, who was busy with his movie RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, just before the lockdown, has now revealed his next project: a film starring none other than Mahesh Babu.

In a recent interview to a channel, when asked what would come after Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, the Baahubali filmmaker replied saying that he would direct a film for producer KL Narayana and that Mahesh Babu would play the lead protagonist in it.

The film would be produced by Durga Arts, and now theories are already abound on whether it will be a period epic or a fantasy: both genres that Rajamouli is popular for.

Mahesh Babu’s last film was Sarileru Neekevvaru, and the actor hasn’t announced his next film yet. However, he has launched Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, which will be his maiden production.

Rajamouli will continue work on RRR after the lockdown is over; and the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and the team confirmed that the film’s release date is January 8, 2021. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson among others.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 6:01:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ss-rajamouli-mahesh-babu-to-team-up-after-rrr-release/article31375253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY