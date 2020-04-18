SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to team up after ‘RRR’ release

Director SS Rajamouli, who was busy with his movie RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, just before the lockdown, has now revealed his next project: a film starring none other than Mahesh Babu.

In a recent interview to a channel, when asked what would come after Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, the Baahubali filmmaker replied saying that he would direct a film for producer KL Narayana and that Mahesh Babu would play the lead protagonist in it.

The film would be produced by Durga Arts, and now theories are already abound on whether it will be a period epic or a fantasy: both genres that Rajamouli is popular for.

Mahesh Babu’s last film was Sarileru Neekevvaru, and the actor hasn’t announced his next film yet. However, he has launched Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, which will be his maiden production.

Rajamouli will continue work on RRR after the lockdown is over; and the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and the team confirmed that the film’s release date is January 8, 2021. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson among others.