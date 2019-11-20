SS Rajamouli casts ‘Thor’ star Ray Stevenson and actresses Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in ‘RRR’

The roles of the lead heroine and antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, his next after the Baahubali series, has finally been cast.

British actor Olivia Morris replaces Daisy Edgar Jones who opted out of working in the magnus opus, while Irish actor Ray Stevenson will play the villian. Irish actor Alison Doody, who has been part of Hollywood projects like Bond film A View To Kill, and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade is also playing an antagonist role, it was announced.

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Little is known about Olivia Morris, who is a theatre artist and actor in London. However, Stevenson is well-known for portraying two Marvel characters: Frank Castle/The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone and The Super Hero Squad Show; and the more popular Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Director Rajamouli as well as the RRR team took to social media to make the announcements: Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ray Stevenson as Scott, and Alison Doody as as Lady Scott.

Both actors will share screen space with the two male leads in the film: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. RRR is a fictional tale set in the pre-independent times of 1920, and will chronicles the lives of two popular heroes and freedom fighters: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The rest of the sat cast includes the likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Samuthirakani. With a budget that is touted to be close to 400 crores, the period film is expected to release in July 2020.