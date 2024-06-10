GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Spy X Family’ announces Season 3, drops key visual

The series follows the story of secret agent Twilight, who must pose as a family man to complete his mission, unaware that his wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter is a telepath

Published - June 10, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A key visual from ’Spy X Family’ Season 3

A key visual from ’Spy X Family’ Season 3

The popular anime series Spy x Family is set to return for a third season, as announced during the SPY x FAMILY Anime Extra Mission event in Japan. The official series accounts confirmed that production for the new season is underway, accompanied by a “super teaser visual” featuring characters Anya and Bond.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

At the time of the announcement, no specific release date or details about additional staff or cast members were provided. The key visual was created by series character designer Kazuaki Shimada and art director Yuni Yoshida.

The eponymous manga series by Tatsuya Endo, began serialization in Shonen Jump+ in March 2019. To date, 13 volumes have been published in Japan, with an English version released by VIZ Media.

‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ movie review: Beloved volleyball anime’s magic doesn’t quite translate from television to big-screen

Both seasons of the Spy x Family anime, totaling 37 episodes, are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The series follows the story of secret agent Twilight, who must pose as a family man to complete his mission, unaware that his wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter is a telepath.

The first season of the Spy x Family aired from April to October 2022. The second season followed in October 2023. The series has been produced by CloverWorks and WIT Studio, with Kazuhiro Furuhashi directing the first season and Takahiro Harada joining as co-director for the second season.

‘Blue Giant’ movie review: An ethereal, synaesthetic love letter to jazz like no other

In addition to the television series, the franchise expanded with the release of Spy x Family Code: White, an anime movie directed by Takashi Katagiri. The film, featuring an original story by Tatsuya Endo and a screenplay by Ichiro Okouchi, premiered in Japan in December 2023 and was originally scheduled for international release on Crunchyroll in April 2024.

Related Topics

World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.