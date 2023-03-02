HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sonakshi Sinha joins the cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Sonakshi joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film 

March 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has joined Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, an action drama, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar ( Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan) and produced by Pooja Entertainment. 

According to sources, the team has concluded the first schedule of the film in Mumbai. The second schedule is expected to commence in Scotland and Abu Dhabi by the end of March. 

On joining the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time.”

She described Ali Abbas Zafar as ‘a brilliant director’, adding that she has no doubts the film will be a ‘blockbuster’. 

Sonakshi also has the web-series Dahaad in the offing. 

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.