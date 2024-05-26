GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran,’ produced by Kamal Haasan, wraps up shoot

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead

Published - May 26, 2024 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’

Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’ | Photo Credit: Raajkamal Films International/YouTube

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited biographical action drama Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, wrapped its shoot on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the banner producing the film, announced the news on Saturday with a special promo video.

‘Amaran’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan prepares his men for battle

Amaran, which has been in the making since last year, features Sivakarthikeyan as the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Amaran features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan.

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Kottukkaali,’ starring Soori and Anna Ben, to compete at Transilvania International Film Festival

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.