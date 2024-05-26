Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran,’ produced by Kamal Haasan, wraps up shoot

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited biographical action drama Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, wrapped its shoot on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the banner producing the film, announced the news on Saturday with a special promo video.

Amaran, which has been in the making since last year, features Sivakarthikeyan as the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Amaran features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan.

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.