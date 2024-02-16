GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Amaran’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan prepares his men for battle

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead

February 16, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’

Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’ | Photo Credit: Raajkamal Films International/YouTube

Amaran is the title of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the makers announced today with a first-look poster and a teaser.

ALSO READ
Sivakarthikeyan: If I don’t accept my failures, you won’t accept my victories

The 90-second teaser shows Sivakarthikeyan playing the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. As the fight against terrorism intensifies, we see the Major readying his men for a risky counterterrorism operation.

Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Amaran features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Details regarding rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ
Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.

Last seen in Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan is set to collaborate with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his next after Amaran.

