Singer KK dies in Kolkata

PTI June 01, 2022 00:17 IST

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as ‘KK’ during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The singer passed away after being rushed to CMRI Hospital in the city where he was declared dead on arrival

Well-known Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. "It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.



