‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is back as ACP Avinash Verma

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film premieres on ZEE5 on April 16

April 03, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ | Photo Credit: ZEE5/YouTube

We reported last week that ZEE5 has announced the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller movie Silence... Can You Hear It? titled Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Today, the streamer released a riveting trailer of the upcoming movie.

The trailer begins to show a shootout at a bar in Mumbai that spreads panic in the city. When ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj) takes over the case and visits the crime scene, he comes across a few puzzling clues that make no sense. However, things take a mysterious turn when more people are found dead in the course of the investigation.

'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee is a man to be feared in this revenge drama

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who had also helmed the 2021 movie, the film also stars Prachi Desai as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia, Sahil Vaid as Inspector Amit Chauhan, Vaqar Shaikh as Inspector Raj Gupta, and Parul Gulati as Arti.

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout premieres on ZEE5 on April 16.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

