Shruti Ramachandran’s ‘Neeraja’ first look out

March 08, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The first look of Neeraja, starring Shruti Ramachandran in the lead, was released on Wednesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Apart from Shruti, the first look also features Guru Somasundaram, Jinu Joseph, Govind Padmasoorya, Srinda, Abhija Sivakala, and Kalesh Ramanand.

Rajesh K Raman, known for scripting the Jayasurya-starrer Shakespeare MA Malayalam and Sunny Wayne’s Saaradhi, has written Neeraja and will also be making his directorial debut with it. The film also stars Raghunath Paleri, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sruthi Rajanikanth and Sajin Cherukayil.

Produced by Uma and M Ramesh Reddy, Neeraja’s cinematography is by Ragesh Narayanan while the songs are by Sachin Shankor Mannoth with Bibin Asok’s background score.