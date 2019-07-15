Shriya Saran to pair up with Vemal next

Shriya Saran is back in films after taking a brief hiatus following her wedding to Russian beau Andrei Koscheev. The Sivaji actor will pair up with Vemal in a film titled Sandakaari —The Boss. Directed by R Madhesh, the film is a remake of Malayalam-hit My Boss (2012), starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas, which was itself based on the Sandra Bullock-Ryan Reynolds film, The Proposal (2009).

The film’s cast includes Prabhu, Sathyan, K R Vijaya, Rekha, ‘Mahanadi’ Shankar, Uma Padmanabhan, ‘Crane’ Manohar and Devendar Singh Gill. Kabilan Vivek has penned the lyrics while the musical score is by Amrish. The first schedule of filming was completed in New York, Venice and London while filming is currently underway at locations in Kochi, Goa and Karaikudi. Touted to be an action-comedy, the film is expected to release soon.

Shriya has not been in a Tamil film since STR’s box-office bomb Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (2017) while her movie with Karthick Naren, Naragasooran, remains unreleased due to financial problems.